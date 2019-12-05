Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
ENU Student’s Philharmonic Society joined 6th Intl Festival of Folk Dance and Music in India

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 December 2019, 14:38
NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Under the Rukhani Janghyru program and for the purpose of strengthening the Kazakh-Indian cultural and humanitarian cooperation, on December 2-4, the artists of the Student’s Philharmonic Society of the Lev Gumilyov Eurasian National University participated in the 6th International Festival of Folk Dance and Music in New Delhi, organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

At the Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi, the audience was offered to enjoy Kazakh national dances, as well as musical works of prominent Kazakh composers, such as «Adai» by Kurmangazy, «Ata tolgauy» by Nurgissa Tilendiyev and others, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in India informs.

The concert in Delhi was the first in a series of performances across several cities of India. The international festival is also attended by artists from Hungary, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Latvia, Armenia, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan.

