Enterprise set to produce up to 2mln masks a month in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov has inspected the constructions sites of a number of enterprises, Kazinform cites the Instagram account of the Mayor.

Today, the Nur-Sultan mayor has visited an enterprise producing face masks. The enterprise is set to produce up to 2 million masks a month, which can reach 5 million when fully operational.

The mayor has also inspected the construction sites of the enterprises backed at the Investment Board, including a pipe and pipeline manufacturing plant and a furniture factory. Such enterprises also include a pharmaceutical distribution center as well as a wholesale distribution center.

According to the mayor, there are infrastructural, production, social, logistic and other projects being implemented at the expense of private investors.



