Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Enterprise set to produce up to 2mln masks a month in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 August 2020, 15:15
Enterprise set to produce up to 2mln masks a month in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov has inspected the constructions sites of a number of enterprises, Kazinform cites the Instagram account of the Mayor.

Today, the Nur-Sultan mayor has visited an enterprise producing face masks. The enterprise is set to produce up to 2 million masks a month, which can reach 5 million when fully operational.

The mayor has also inspected the construction sites of the enterprises backed at the Investment Board, including a pipe and pipeline manufacturing plant and a furniture factory. Such enterprises also include a pharmaceutical distribution center as well as a wholesale distribution center.

According to the mayor, there are infrastructural, production, social, logistic and other projects being implemented at the expense of private investors.


Coronavirus   Investment projects    Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty