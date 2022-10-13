Go to the main site
    'Enormous' energy costs push German inflation to record high

    13 October 2022, 20:20

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Germany’s annual inflation rate stood at 10% in September, the highest on record since the country’s reunification in 1990, according to official data released on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «Enormous price rises for energy products still are the main reason for the high inflation,» Georg Thiel, head of the German statistical office Destatis, said in a statement.

    «But we also see price increases for many other goods, especially food,» he said, adding that the end of the fuel discount in the country also pushed up prices.

    Annual inflation was at 7.9% in August and has been above 7% for seven months, according to Destatis.

    Germany’s monthly inflation rate was at 1.9% in September.​​​​​​​

    Photo: aa.com.tr
