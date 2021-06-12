Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Enhancing Kazakh-U.S. cooperation on human rights, religious freedom discussed in Washington

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 June 2021, 16:01
Enhancing Kazakh-U.S. cooperation on human rights, religious freedom discussed in Washington

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Yerzhan Ashikbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States had a meeting with Daniel Nadel, the Senior Official at the Office of International Religious Freedom of the US Department of State, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Ambassador has briefed his counterpart about the recent political reforms, cooperation with NGOs, provisional amendments to religious legislation and the upcoming meeting of the Working Group on Religious Freedom in Kazakhstan.

Representative of State Department welcomed Kazakhstan’s recent steps in the areas of human rights and religious freedom and extended his hope for continuing and further strengthening cooperation on these issues.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and USA  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy