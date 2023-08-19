Go to the main site
    Enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and United Nations discussed in Almaty

    19 August 2023, 14:14

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu visited the «UN Plaza» – the UN building in Almaty, where he met with the heads of representative offices of the UN agencies accredited in Kazakhstan. Foreign Minister congratulated those present on the 30th anniversary of the UN presence in Kazakhstan, and stressed the high level of interaction between our country and the Organization during the given period.

    Noting the position of Kazakhstan on the importance of developing multilateral partnership, Minister stated that «Kazakhstan is committed to continuing a balanced multi-vector pragmatic foreign policy with an emphasis on preventing current geopolitical fragmentation of the international community», Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. «Kazakhstan is interested in ensuring peace and security in the region. I am confident that this Centre will become a catalyst for achieving sustainable development and prosperity for the entire region», – the Minister noted.

    Given the fact that the UN agencies based in Almaty hold a regional mandate, the parties discussed regional cooperation issues within the Organization, as well as project activities on topical issues facing the Central Asian region.

    In turn, the UN representatives informed on current activities of the Organization’s structures and priorities of its development. They reported their readiness to assist Kazakhstan’s Government to ensure sustainable development both at the regional and country levels.

    For reference: The official inauguration of the «UN Plaza» building took place in May 2019 with the participation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. To date, 18 agencies with a staff of more than 120 people are located in the UN building in Almaty.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy UN Kazakhstan
