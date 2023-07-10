Go to the main site
    Engulfing 830 ha wildfire in Atyrau region almost out

    10 July 2023, 11:31

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 80% of fire that erupted in reed thicket on the coast of the Caspian Sea has been extinguished, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov flew over the area engulfed by the fire in the Aqzhaiyq natural reserve. The fire that broke out in the reed thicket covered an area of 830 ha. 80% of the fire is out. The firefighting efforts are underway.

    MI-8 helicopter of the Ministry of Emergencies released 204 tons of water over the areas engulfed in flames.

    Residential areas near the natural reserve have no risk of being hit with the fire.

    Almost 100 firefighters, 15 units of firefighting equipment and portable fire pumps were involved in the firefighting efforts.

