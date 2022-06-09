Go to the main site
    Energy sector modernization of paramount importance for our country - Kazakh President

    9 June 2022, 17:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance to develop a low-carbon economy while addressing the plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council under the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «That's why we're implementing a new economic course of the country aimed at building a true market, free and competitive economy. In this regard, special attention is attached to the systemic improvement of investment climate, indeed,» said Tokayev during the plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council.

    He went on to note that the theme of the session is devoted to economic decarbonization and low-carbon technology implementation.

    «This issue has never been more relevant. Significant environmental changes, in particular, the entire world faces temperature rise. Expert predictions are not encouraging. There are risks of reduction in wheat harvest and access to water resources. All of this requires timely systemic measures. As of today, energy production based on fossil fuels is responsible for 80% of all greenhouse gas emissions in Kazakhstan,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

    «This is the main factor affecting the country's climate. Therefore, modernization of the energy sector is of paramount importance for our country,» added Tokayev.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

