Energy Ministry to search for another site for NPP construction, if Ulken village locals say 'no'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Public discussions on construction of a nuclear power plant near Ulken village are ongoing in Almaty region today. As Vice Minister of Energy Zhandos Nurmaganbetov said on the sidelines of the Cabinet’s weekly meeting, the decision will be taken as per the law on nuclear energy use. The Government will decide on the construction site as soon as receives local akimat’s consent, Kazinform reports.



«The interdepartmental commission of the Ministry says the first station should be built near Ulken village. If the population of the village agrees on it, the local maslikhat (local representative body) will back the project. Public hearings with the participation of locals, activists and public organizations are underway now. All questions are raised and answered there,» the Vice Minister said.

In case if locals agree on the project, the next stage on gathering technological and ecological decisions will be launched. Technical and economic feasibility study will be conducted. The impact on the environment will be evaluated and collection of opinions of all stakeholders will be carried out.

«If majority of the residents says ‘no’ today, then the decision of the maslikhat will not enter into force and no permission for construction will be given. We will search for another site,» Zhandos Nurmaganbetov concluded.