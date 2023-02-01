Go to the main site
    Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to ship first batch of crude oil to Germany in February

    1 February 2023, 18:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to ship the first batch of crude oil to Germany in the first half of February, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kazakh energy minister Bolat Akchulakov, Kazakhstan is to ship the first batch of 20 thousand tons of crude oil to Germany in the first half of February through Druzhba route.

    Due to some technical problems the delivery of crude oil to Germany previously set for late January was delayed.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan could export up to 6 million tons of oil per year.

    It was also reported that Kazakhstan plans to boost its oil production to over 90 million tons this year.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

