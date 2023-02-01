Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to ship first batch of crude oil to Germany in February

1 February 2023, 18:40
Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to ship first batch of crude oil to Germany in February

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to ship the first batch of crude oil to Germany in the first half of February, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kazakh energy minister Bolat Akchulakov, Kazakhstan is to ship the first batch of 20 thousand tons of crude oil to Germany in the first half of February through Druzhba route.

Due to some technical problems the delivery of crude oil to Germany previously set for late January was delayed.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan could export up to 6 million tons of oil per year.

It was also reported that Kazakhstan plans to boost its oil production to over 90 million tons this year.


Photo:YEGOR ALEYEV/TASS/ZUMA PRESS


Related news
Kazakhstan plans to boost oil production to over 90mln tons in 2023
Germany to donate 200 mi euros to environmental efforts in Brazil
Shymkent should become transport and logistics hub of Central Asia – Kazakh PM
Теги:
Read also
Government eyes measures to step up marketable gas production
Director of Kazakh gas refinery appointed
Kazakhstan eyes construction of gas refineries
Gas consumption rises by more than 2mln m3 since 2020 in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan plans to boost oil production to over 90mln tons in 2023
Kazakhstan develops 3 large projects at 3 key oil fields
Tengizchevroil pays record KZT3.8trl in taxes in 2022
QazaqGaz, Eni discuss possibilities of gas processing cooperation
News Partner
Popular
1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
5 February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News