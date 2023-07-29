Go to the main site
    Energy Ministry announces gasoline reserves of Kazakhstan

    29 July 2023, 18:01

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Energy has announced the country's available gasoline reserves, Kazinform reports.

    The total reserves of gasoline at oil depots, oil refineries and the volumes of imports of «premium» gasoline AI-95 reach 36.5 thousand tons (12-day demand) and AI-92 – 257.1 thousand tons (18-day demand), a statement from the Ministry reads.

    As the Ministry informed the oil refineries in Atyrau, Pavlodar, and Shymkent are operating normally and produce AI-92, AI-95 and AI-98 (if needed) gasoline.

    The marginal price for AI-92 shall not exceed 205 tenge per liter, the Ministry says.

    «The state does not regulate AI-95 gasoline price, so the prices may vary depending on supply and demand on the market,» the statement reads.

    The Ministry has also explained the opportunities of imports to the large oil refineries, with the consideration of vacation season and high demand in AI-95+ gasoline.

    Energy Kazakhstan
