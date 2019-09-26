Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Energy Minister: We will fulfill obligations within OPEC+

    26 September 2019, 13:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, is taking part in KAZENERGY forum in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Mr. Bozumbayev noted that Kazakhstan will follow the agreement of OPEC+ on oil production control. However, by 2023-2025 we plan to increase oil output. Before that period Kazakhstan’s oil production will be within the corridor of 1,8-1,9 million barrels per twenty four hours.

    Energy Minister stressed that according to the mid-range plans the ministry will further implement the major projects including the expansion of Tengiz, prolongation of Kashagan oil rate-plateau as well as Kashagan oil production increase.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    4 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    5 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%