Energy Minister: We will fulfill obligations within OPEC+

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, is taking part in KAZENERGY forum in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr. Bozumbayev noted that Kazakhstan will follow the agreement of OPEC+ on oil production control. However, by 2023-2025 we plan to increase oil output. Before that period Kazakhstan’s oil production will be within the corridor of 1,8-1,9 million barrels per twenty four hours.

Energy Minister stressed that according to the mid-range plans the ministry will further implement the major projects including the expansion of Tengiz, prolongation of Kashagan oil rate-plateau as well as Kashagan oil production increase.