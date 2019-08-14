Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Energy Minister reports to President on situation at domestic fuel market

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 August 2019, 17:43
Energy Minister reports to President on situation at domestic fuel market

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting President Tokayev was informed of the results of the Ministry’s work over the past seven months of 2019.

The Head of State was also briefed on the current stable situation at the domestic fuel market, development of oil and gas sector, state of oil refineries and positive dynamics of attracting investment into energy sector.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev positively estimated the development of energy sector and instructed to further step up efforts in that direction.

President of Kazakhstan    Energy   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Energy  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events