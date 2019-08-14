Energy Minister reports to President on situation at domestic fuel market

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting President Tokayev was informed of the results of the Ministry’s work over the past seven months of 2019.

The Head of State was also briefed on the current stable situation at the domestic fuel market, development of oil and gas sector, state of oil refineries and positive dynamics of attracting investment into energy sector.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev positively estimated the development of energy sector and instructed to further step up efforts in that direction.