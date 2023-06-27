Go to the main site
    Energy Minister explains increased heat tariffs in Kazakhstan

    27 June 2023, 13:02

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev has commented on the increased heat tariffs at today’s sitting of the Government, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the increase of the heat tariffs is explained by the preparation for the winter heating season and need to carry out repair works.

    He noted also a critical need to raise salaries of technical personnel and modernize the energy facilities.

    Meanwhile, the Minister explained also liability of TPP owners. In his words, 50% of the expenses meant for the repair of Ekibastuz TPP will be covered by the businessmen. As for the Ridder TPP, apart from the owners, the state will, probably, cover a part of expenses. As for other energy facilities, the owners’ liability will be reviewed as well and certain decisions will be takeт,» he said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Energy Kazakhstan
