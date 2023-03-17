Go to the main site
    Energy Council discusses mature oilfields development issues

    17 March 2023, 10:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has chaired a meeting of the Energy Council of Kazakhstan to discuss further development of mature oilfields, Kazinform reports.

    As primeminister.kz informed, those attending the meeting were the representatives of the President’s Executive Office, central executive bodies, National Bank, JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and KazMunayGas National Company.

    The participants discussed the measures of augmenting investments and ensuring stable operation of deposits which are in a final stage of development. Output volumes, employment and taxation issues were discussed as well.

    The Prime Minister pointed out the importance of maintaining mature fields for a stable provision of fuel and lubricants to the domestic market, budget replenishment and jobs preservation.

