Energy cooperation with Kazakhstan discussed in Romania

BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurbakh Rustemov met with Romanian Environment Minister Tanzos Barna and Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral cooperation and plans for the next year.

The Romanian side was informed about the aims of the Government of Kazakhstan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, plans for production of green hydrogen and implementation of a low carbon development strategy.

Minister Barna said that Romania would join Kazakhstan's initiative of the Green Bridge Partnership Programme. Minister Popescu, in turn, expressed interest in expanding energy cooperation.

At the same time, both ministers stressed the importance of compliance with the obligations of KMG International - Rompetrol, both in the environmental and energy direction.



Photo: gov.kz

