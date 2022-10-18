Energy consumption reduced in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year electric power consumption decreased by 1.4% as compared to the same period of the previous year, Kazinform reports.

«As of October 16, electric power consumption, including exports, made 86.9 bln kwh. Energy consumption hit 86.8 bln kwh that is 1.4% less against the same period of 2021,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told the Government meeting.

He added that reduction in current consumption is associated mainly with detection of elicit mining activities.

As earlier reported, some 50 mining companies were officially registered in Kazakhstan.



