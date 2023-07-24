Go to the main site
    Energy consumption down 5%, emissions down 9% in Italy

    24 July 2023, 19:46

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian energy consumption fell 5% and CO2 emissions 9% in the first half of the year, energy agency ENEA said Monday, ANSA reports.

    The consumption fall was due to the mild winter, government measures, improved energy efficiency of companies and the economic slowdown, ENEA said.

    The fall in emissions, on the other hand, was due to the lower use of heating, the cut in coal-fired electricity production, the increase in renewables and electricity imports and the slowdown in the economy, it said.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Energy World News
