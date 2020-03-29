Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Endangered animals sighted in Mexican Caribbean, deserted due to COVID-19

    29 March 2020, 16:24

    CANCUN. KAZINFORM Endangered animals such as jaguars, leatherback turtles, great curassow birds and crocodiles have been sighted in the urban areas and even in hotels of Cancun and the Riviera Maya in the Mexican Caribbean that have been empty of people following restrictions imposed on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Alfredo Arellano, secretary of ecology and environment of the state of Quintana Roo, confirmed reports of a sighting of a jaguar in the public areas of the Sirenis hotel in Tulum and of a leatherback turtle laying eggs in the hotel area of Cancun, EFE-EPA reports.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Environment World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    At least 10 killed, 25 others in hospital after wedding bus crashes in Australia
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region