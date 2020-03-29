Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Endangered animals sighted in Mexican Caribbean, deserted due to COVID-19

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 March 2020, 16:24
CANCUN. KAZINFORM Endangered animals such as jaguars, leatherback turtles, great curassow birds and crocodiles have been sighted in the urban areas and even in hotels of Cancun and the Riviera Maya in the Mexican Caribbean that have been empty of people following restrictions imposed on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alfredo Arellano, secretary of ecology and environment of the state of Quintana Roo, confirmed reports of a sighting of a jaguar in the public areas of the Sirenis hotel in Tulum and of a leatherback turtle laying eggs in the hotel area of Cancun, EFE-EPA reports.


