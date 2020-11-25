Employment Roadmap creates over 15,000 jobs for workers hit by COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As part of the employment roadmap, 15,607 vacancies have been opened in the city of Nur-Sultan, 7,926 of which were filled through the Employment Center, Kazinform cites the official website of the administration of Nur-Sultan.

It is said that the citizens were deployed to 151 infrastructure projects, with occupations such as electricians, welders, locksmiths, assemblers, all categories of drivers most in demand under the employment roadmap, which led to 45 projects being completed. Around 1,500 persons landed permanent jobs at the contract organizations engaged in the said projects.

The hiring process under the employment roadmap began in April following the state of emergency and lockdowns imposed across the country, affecting SMEs and entities.



