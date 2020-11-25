Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Employment Roadmap creates over 15,000 jobs for workers hit by COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

    25 November 2020, 14:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As part of the employment roadmap, 15,607 vacancies have been opened in the city of Nur-Sultan, 7,926 of which were filled through the Employment Center, Kazinform cites the official website of the administration of Nur-Sultan.

    It is said that the citizens were deployed to 151 infrastructure projects, with occupations such as electricians, welders, locksmiths, assemblers, all categories of drivers most in demand under the employment roadmap, which led to 45 projects being completed. Around 1,500 persons landed permanent jobs at the contract organizations engaged in the said projects.

    The hiring process under the employment roadmap began in April following the state of emergency and lockdowns imposed across the country, affecting SMEs and entities.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year