Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Employment Roadmap creates above 120,000 jobs

    22 June 2020, 13:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Realization of 5,954 projects creating more than 120,000 workplaces started under the 2020-2021 Employment Roadmap program, the Labor and Social Protection Ministry’s press service informs.

    The local executive bodies selected 6,506 projects for realization. Infrastructure projects are to be implemented in four directions: major and minor repairs, reconstruction and construction of sociocultural facilities, housing and utilities renovation, repair, reconstruction and construction of engineering infrastructure, community redevelopment. No less than half of workers will be employed through employment centre, jobless youth will be given priority. The region starts fulfilling 5,954 projects, 120,200 jobs were created.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Economy Regions
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays