Employment Roadmap creates above 120,000 jobs

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 June 2020, 13:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Realization of 5,954 projects creating more than 120,000 workplaces started under the 2020-2021 Employment Roadmap program, the Labor and Social Protection Ministry’s press service informs.

The local executive bodies selected 6,506 projects for realization. Infrastructure projects are to be implemented in four directions: major and minor repairs, reconstruction and construction of sociocultural facilities, housing and utilities renovation, repair, reconstruction and construction of engineering infrastructure, community redevelopment. No less than half of workers will be employed through employment centre, jobless youth will be given priority. The region starts fulfilling 5,954 projects, 120,200 jobs were created.


