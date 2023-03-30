Go to the main site
    Employment rate increases 1.2 points year-on-year in Italy

    30 March 2023, 21:39

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's employment rate in February grew by 0.1 of a percentage point over the previous month, translating into 10,000 more jobs and taking the employment rate to 60.8%, national statistics institute Istat said on Thursday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    The rate was up by 1.2 percentage points with respect to a year ago, the institute added.

    This translated into 352,000 more jobs in February 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.

    Istat pointed out that «growth over February 2022 involved only permanent contracts, with a decrease in the number of fixed-term employees and the self-employed».

    Just over 23.3 million people were in employment in Italy in February 2023.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

