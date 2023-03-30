Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Employment rate increases 1.2 points year-on-year in Italy

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 March 2023, 21:39
Employment rate increases 1.2 points year-on-year in Italy Photo: ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's employment rate in February grew by 0.1 of a percentage point over the previous month, translating into 10,000 more jobs and taking the employment rate to 60.8%, national statistics institute Istat said on Thursday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

The rate was up by 1.2 percentage points with respect to a year ago, the institute added.

This translated into 352,000 more jobs in February 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.

Istat pointed out that «growth over February 2022 involved only permanent contracts, with a decrease in the number of fixed-term employees and the self-employed».

Just over 23.3 million people were in employment in Italy in February 2023.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants