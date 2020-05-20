Employees of Nur-Sultan mayor's office donate one-day salary to flood-hit Maktaaral

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Employees of the mayor's office of Nur-Sultan city and subordinate organizations donated one-day wages to the residents of the flood-hit Maktaaral district of Turkestan region, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the Akimat.

Earlier, the Akimat of Nur-Sultan sent humanitarian aid to Maktaaral district. 40 tons of goods including sunflower oil, sugar, rice, pasta, wash powder, soap, shampoo, construction tools and beds were sent to residents of the district.

As earlier reported, the dam burst as heavy downpours and storms hit Uzbekistan on May 1. As a result the state of emergency was declared there. The Kazakh Government started building more than 1,000 in Turkestan region for those affected by floods.









