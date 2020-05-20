Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Employees of Nur-Sultan mayor's office donate one-day salary to flood-hit Maktaaral

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
20 May 2020, 08:49
Employees of Nur-Sultan mayor's office donate one-day salary to flood-hit Maktaaral

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Employees of the mayor's office of Nur-Sultan city and subordinate organizations donated one-day wages to the residents of the flood-hit Maktaaral district of Turkestan region, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the Akimat.

Earlier, the Akimat of Nur-Sultan sent humanitarian aid to Maktaaral district. 40 tons of goods including sunflower oil, sugar, rice, pasta, wash powder, soap, shampoo, construction tools and beds were sent to residents of the district.

As earlier reported, the dam burst as heavy downpours and storms hit Uzbekistan on May 1. As a result the state of emergency was declared there. The Kazakh Government started building more than 1,000 in Turkestan region for those affected by floods.




Akimat    Charity   Turkestan region    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10