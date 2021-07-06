Go to the main site
    Emomali Rahmon praises Elbasy’s contribution to development of Kazakh-Tajik ties

    6 July 2021, 15:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke over the phone with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    The President of Tajikistan extended his congratulations and wishes of solid health and new success to the First President of Kazakhstan.

    The Tajik leader continued by praising Elbasy’s tremendous contribution to the establishment and development of all areas and friendship and close cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. He also pointed out the respect the First President of Kazakhstan had earned in the world.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his gratitude to Emomali Rahmon for his heartfelt congratulations and reiterated the importance of further strengthening of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation in various spheres.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

