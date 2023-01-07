Emomali Rahmon congratulates Kazakh President on 30 years of diplomatic relations with Tajikistan

7 January 2023, 13:29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan sent a telegram of congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his telegram Emomali Rahmon noted that the Tajik side highly appreciates the results the two countries have achieved in strengthening and expanding their friendly ties which are based on the solid contractual legal framework and effective mechanisms of regulation of interstate interaction.

President Rahmon said he is delighted that based on such strong foundation, hard and fast principles of mutual respect, trust and strategic partnership, nowadays Kazakh-Tajik cooperation develops dynamically in all areas.

The Tajik leader also expressed confidence that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will jointly work towards lifting the mutually profitable cooperation to a higher level in line with the cardinal interests of the peoples.

He went on to wish Kassym-Jomart Tokayev great success in his state activity and to the friendly people of Kazakhstan – peace, sustainable progress and prosperity.