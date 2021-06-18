Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Emirati-Kazakh Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds first virtual meeting

    18 June 2021, 17:14

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Emirati-Kazakh Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), headed by Dr. Nidhal Al Tunaiji, FNC Member, today held its first virtual meeting with its Kazakh counterpart.

    During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of enhancing their relations and stressed the importance of the coordination between the two parliaments during the meetings of international organisations and global events, WAM reports.

    Dr. Al Tunaiji commended the advancing political, economic and academic cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan, which began during the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1992, noting the launch of the first Emirati space project from the Baikonur Space Station in Kazakhstan, which reinforced the cooperation between the two countries in space sciences.

    Al Tunaiji also stressed the strong economic relations between the two countries, noting that the UAE is the leading Arab trade partner of Kazakhstan, which is the main destination for Emirati investments in Central Asia.

    She also explained the UAE’s related efforts to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its support for all countries during the crisis, especially for friendly countries, such as Kazakhstan.

    A Kazakh official expressed his happiness at his country’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, through a pavilion with the theme, «Presenting Unique Natural Landscapes, Rich History, Culture and Opportunities.»

    He also stressed the importance of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the FNC and the Kazakh parliament to exchanging views on various issues and enhancing the parliamentary ties between the two countries.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Parliament Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region