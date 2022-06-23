Go to the main site
    Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Hajj season

    23 June 2022, 18:12

    DUBAI. KAZINFORM - With the significant demand for air travel during Hajj, Emirates airline is deploying extra flights to ensure more connectivity for the scores of pilgrims making their way to the Holy City of Makkah, WAM reports.

    Emirates will be deploying 31 additional flights to Jeddah and double daily flights to Medina from 23rd June to 20th July. These services will run in parallel with Emirates’ regularly scheduled services.

    The special services are available to travellers holding a valid Hajj visa. Pilgrims must also be under the age of 65, hold a valid vaccination certificate with a vaccine authorised by the Saudi Ministry of Health, and must also carry a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of departure.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

