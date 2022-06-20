Emirates sees record booking levels from UAE in summer

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - As travel rebounds from the impact of the pandemic, Emirates airline is preparing for its busiest period yet, with over 550,000 customers expected to fly out from the UAE between June and July on over 2,400 weekly network-wide departures, WAM reports.

The airline continues to add flights and frequencies where possible as it ramps up its summer schedule, and will be operating close to 80% of its pre-pandemic capacity, or over one million weekly seats, this summer to serve demand.

Daily booking volumes are accelerating as summer holidays draw closer, and Emirates is urging customers who haven’t planned their holidays or made travel arrangements to get ahead and book now to ensure they are able to travel on their preferred dates and flights.

This year, travellers from the UAE will be heading to Emirates’ six UK destinations, Cairo, Amman, Emirates’ nine Indian points, Manila and Beirut.

Leisure travel traffic from the UAE will also be at an all-time high, with scores of travellers, mainly families and couples, making their way to Bangkok, Istanbul, Vienna, Zurich, Nice, Phuket, Singapore, Oslo, Kuala Lumpur, Brisbane and the west coast of the US for extended summer holidays.

On the ground, customers can look forward to a speedy process when they utilise the airline’s biometric path in Terminal 3 for a contactless journey from select check-in desks, Emirates lounges and boarding gates.

The airline has also introduced other technology-centric services, including self-check-in and bag drop kiosks at DXB for a smoother and contactless airport experience. Emirates customers also now have the option to cut down their wait time with 25 mobile check-in ports, where they can get their boarding cards, weigh and tag their bags, and have any of their questions answered by check-in staff.

Customers based in Ajman and the Northern Emirates can skip the DXB queues and take advantage of the airline’s Ajman check-in facility, open round the clock.

From Abu Dhabi, Emirates customers can board the airline’s bus service, which now operates five times a day.