    Emirates restores flights to five African countries

    28 January 2022, 12:14

    DUBAI. KAZINFORM Emirates will resume passenger operations between Dubai and five African countries starting from 29th January, offering customers more choice, superior value and enhanced connectivity to and through Dubai.

    The significant restoration of services will include Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dar El Salaam, Tanzania; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; Emirates’ three South African gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, WAM reports.

    Customers flying in and out of Emirates’ African gateways can safely connect to Dubai and to an array of onwards connections to Europe, Middle East, the Americas, West Asia and Australasia.

    All passengers travelling from Emirates’ African network with Dubai as their final destination require a 48 hour PCR test. Passengers must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

    Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self quarantine until the results of the test are received.

    Passengers travelling from these destinations and transiting in Dubai are required to follow the rules and requirements of their final destination.

