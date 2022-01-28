Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Emirates restores flights to five African countries

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 January 2022, 12:14
Emirates restores flights to five African countries

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Emirates will resume passenger operations between Dubai and five African countries starting from 29th January, offering customers more choice, superior value and enhanced connectivity to and through Dubai.

The significant restoration of services will include Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dar El Salaam, Tanzania; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; Emirates’ three South African gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, WAM reports.

Customers flying in and out of Emirates’ African gateways can safely connect to Dubai and to an array of onwards connections to Europe, Middle East, the Americas, West Asia and Australasia.

All passengers travelling from Emirates’ African network with Dubai as their final destination require a 48 hour PCR test. Passengers must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self quarantine until the results of the test are received.

Passengers travelling from these destinations and transiting in Dubai are required to follow the rules and requirements of their final destination.


Coronavirus   Transport   Tourism   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15