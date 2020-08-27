Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Emirates adds Conakry and Dakar to its growing African network

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
27 August 2020, 14:22
DUBAI. KAZINFORM Emirates has announced it will resume passenger services to Conakry, Guinea, and Dakar, Senegal, from 3 September, taking the total number of cities served by Emirates in Africa to eight.

Flights from Dubai to Conakry and Dakar will be linked services, operating twice weekly, utilising an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, WAM reports.


The addition of linked services between Conakry and Dakar will boost Emirates’ growing network to 77 cities, providing travellers enhanced global connectivity, particularly to and from destinations in the Middle East, West Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Far East, with one convenient stop in Dubai.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.


