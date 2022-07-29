29 July 2022 13:35

Emigration from Kazakhstan decreases for 3rd year in a row

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 4,100 immigrants moved to Kazakhstan in the 1st quarter of 2022 that is twofold more compared to the same period in 2021, Kazinform reports citing ranking.kz.

Meanwhile, 5,300 people left Kazakhstan, which is 4.3% less than in the previous year. The decline has been observed for the third consecutive year.

The majority of the emigrants is from Karaganda region (681 people, - 3.9% per year), Kostanay region (645 people, -12.4% per year) and Pavlodar region (643 people, +7.2% per year).

The most attractive regions for immigrants are Mangistau region (1,300 people, 3.5 times higher than the year before), Almaty city (545 people, 1.5fold increase) and Almaty region (401 people, 7.3fold increase).

The most popular destinations for emigrants from Kazakhstan are Russia (4,100 people, 7% less than in 2021), Germany (617 people), Poland (125 people), the U.S. (89 people) and Belarus (57 people).

The majority of immigrants arriving in Kazakhstan is from Uzbekistan (over 2,000 people), Russia (810 people), Turkmenistan (218 people), Kyrgyzstan (164 people) and China (125 people).