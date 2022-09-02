EMG geologists made great contribution to opening of major oilfields – Kazakh PM

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – While visiting Atyrau region, Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov attended a solemn event on the 100th anniversary of Embamunaigas, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

In his speech, the Kazakh PM said that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev always stresses the importance of the development of the oil and gas sector as one of the priority areas of the economy, as well as the contribution of the sector and doemstic oilmen to the establishment of independent Kazakhstan.

According to him, the 100th anniversary of the company that was at the source of the development of Kazakh oil is a significant celebration as «black gold» found at Karashungul is now the brand of the country.

«EMG geologists made the great contribution to the opening of the major oilfields in the west of Kazakhstan. Thanks to it, the oil and gas sector has become the locomotive of the development of the country’s economy,» said Smailov.





Photo: primeminister.kz















