Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government
EMG geologists made great contribution to opening of major oilfields – Kazakh PM
2 September 2022 21:40

EMG geologists made great contribution to opening of major oilfields – Kazakh PM

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – While visiting Atyrau region, Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov attended a solemn event on the 100th anniversary of Embamunaigas, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

In his speech, the Kazakh PM said that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev always stresses the importance of the development of the oil and gas sector as one of the priority areas of the economy, as well as the contribution of the sector and doemstic oilmen to the establishment of independent Kazakhstan.

According to him, the 100th anniversary of the company that was at the source of the development of Kazakh oil is a significant celebration as «black gold» found at Karashungul is now the brand of the country.

«EMG geologists made the great contribution to the opening of the major oilfields in the west of Kazakhstan. Thanks to it, the oil and gas sector has become the locomotive of the development of the country’s economy,» said Smailov.


Photo: primeminister.kz





Related news
Kazakhstan welcomes World Bank’s initiatives supporting its reforms
CPC to be fully operational by mid-October – Energy Ministry
Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
Read also
Kazakhstan welcomes World Bank’s initiatives supporting its reforms
CPC to be fully operational by mid-October – Energy Ministry
Government assigned to launch Digital Family Map by yearend
Kazakh PM Smailov meets with UAE delegation
President visits Shymkent oil refinery
Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia agree to boost tourism cooperation
Kazakhstan to create 175,000 jobs in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive