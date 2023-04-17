Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Emergency response centre set up following gas cylinder explosion in Zhanaozen

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 April 2023, 10:17
Emergency response centre set up following gas cylinder explosion in Zhanaozen Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM The regional emergency situations department set up an emergency response centre following the gas cylinder explosion in one of the apartments in Zhanaozen.

The 8 7292 31-90-99 hotline was launched, Kazinform learnt from the department’s press service.

As earlier reported, at least 11 people were injured as a gas cylinder blasted in Zhanaozen. The accident occurred at 05:00 a.m. Astana time in a two-section apartment building in Zhanaozen. One of the sections collapsed. The total area of the building is 600 square meters.

The circumstances and the probable cause of the explosion are being determined.

Over 50 resecures, a canine team, 10 units of equipment of the regional emergency situations department, ambulances, and local executive bodies are deployed in rescue operations.


Incidents    Mangistau region  
