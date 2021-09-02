Go to the main site
    Emergency ministries of Kazakhstan, Belarus and Russia debate coop issues

    2 September 2021, 15:15

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The VIII meeting of the joint board of the Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, Belarus and Russia took place in the city of Karaganda, the Kazakh Ministry’s press service reports.

    Those gathered focused on coordination and efficient cooperation in implementing legislative acts and decisions of the governmental authorities of Kazakhstan, Belarus and Russia to prevent and mitigate natural and man-made emergency situations.

    The sides also debated ensuring security during international sports events and events of great sociopolitical importance.

    They discussed holding the IX session of the joint board.

    The joint board is called to contribute to cooperation, exchange of experience and strengthening of legislative and regulatory framework, and skill improvement.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

