    Emergency Department warns of possible avalanches in Almaty

    26 March 2021, 11:17

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city’s Emergency Situations Department warns of possible snow avalanches in the mountains on March 26-27, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the department, due to significant precipitation and unstable snow cover in the basins of the Ulken and Kishi Rivers there is a possibility of snow avalanches sliding down in the mountains on March 26-27. It is recommended to avoid steer snow slopes to prevent avalanches.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather conditions on March 26. Occasional fog, ice slick as well as heavy wind, predicted to be accompanied with ground blizzard in the northwest, center, and east are forecast. The southwestern, southern, and southeastern parts are to expect thunderstorms.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

