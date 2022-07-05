Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Emergency declared across 50 cities in Alagoas state due to rains

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 July 2022, 15:45
BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The state of Alagoas has declared state of emergency for 180 days in another 15 municipalities as a result of the rains pounding Northeast Brazil, Agencia Brasil reports.

Reported thus far are 50 municipalities with compromised infrastructure and a large number of people forced out of their homes by the floods since May.

Approximately 40 thousand people have been displaced and left homeless, local authorities reported. Victims are being taken to schools, sports facilities, and public buildings.

The Paraíba and Mundaú rivers have overflowed and risen two meters in height. Federal roads leading to other states in the Northeast have been blocked.

According to the country’s meteorology agency INMET, the month of July should have above-average rainfall in the east and north of the Northeast region. Predicted volumes are likely to exceed 140 mm.

A team from the National Civil Defense was mobilized on Saturday (Jul 2) to provide support to the municipalities affected by the rains.


Foto: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

