Emergencies Ministry announces condition of helicopter crash survivors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at a briefing, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergencies Ruslan Imankulov told mass media about the condition of the two people injured as a result of Kazaviaspas helicopter crash in the West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As we were reported today in the morning, their condition is estimated as moderately severe,» he said.

As reported, a helicopter belonging to Kazaviaspas air company had crashed while flying over a main oil pipeline in the West Kazakhstan region. Four people died and two more were injured as a result of the accident.



