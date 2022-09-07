Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Emergencies Minister reports on localization of fire in Kostanay region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 September 2022, 16:45
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The wildfire in Auliyekol district of Kostanay region was localized today at 03:00 pm, according to Minister of Emergencies Yury Ilyin, Kazinform reports.

The fire burned the area of 43,000 hectares. Guarding was organized in the villages of Amankaragay, Lesnoye, Ozyornoye and Baganaly.

Employees of the Emergencies Ministry, National Guard, MIA Academy of Kostanay, Ministry of Defense, local executive bodies – 1,785 people in total – are involved in the firefighting works.

2,091 locals were evacuated from the fire hit areas. Of them, 16 were accommodated at the Auliyekol Secondary School, and 17 people including 7 children were accommodated at the Auliyekol Boarding School. Most of the evacuees returned to their homes or were hosted by their relatives.


