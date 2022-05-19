Embassies of Turkic-Speaking States present their traditions and customs in Lithuania

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan, along with the diplomatic missions of the member states and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States - Azerbaijan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Hungary, held a gala concert of folk music, within which the culture, customs, traditions and national cuisine of the Turkic countries were presented.

The event was attended by Deputy Secretary-General of the OTS Gismat Gozalov, Lithuanian officials, Seimas deputies, representatives of business and academic circles, cultural and sports figures, the Kazakh diaspora, as well as heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Lithuania, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev spoke about the role of the «Rukhani Jangyru» state program in the revival of the spiritual heritage of not only the Kazakhstani people but the entire Turkic world.

The Kazakh diplomat also informed the foreign audience about the life path and heritage of such prominent figures of culture and literature as Akhmet Baiturssynov, Roza Baglanova and Mukhtar Auezov.

Gulniza Zhumazhanova, a Kazakh artist, impressed the guests of the event with the performance of kuis, dombra sounds and Kazakh folk songs. The event was also attended by Azerbaijani, Hungarian and Turkish performers.

The guests had an opportunity to taste Kazakh national cuisine, see Kazakh national costumes and get acquainted with the tourism potential of our country.



