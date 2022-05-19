Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Embassies of Turkic-Speaking States present their traditions and customs in Lithuania

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
19 May 2022, 18:44
Embassies of Turkic-Speaking States present their traditions and customs in Lithuania

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan, along with the diplomatic missions of the member states and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States - Azerbaijan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Hungary, held a gala concert of folk music, within which the culture, customs, traditions and national cuisine of the Turkic countries were presented.

The event was attended by Deputy Secretary-General of the OTS Gismat Gozalov, Lithuanian officials, Seimas deputies, representatives of business and academic circles, cultural and sports figures, the Kazakh diaspora, as well as heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Lithuania, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev spoke about the role of the «Rukhani Jangyru» state program in the revival of the spiritual heritage of not only the Kazakhstani people but the entire Turkic world.

photo

The Kazakh diplomat also informed the foreign audience about the life path and heritage of such prominent figures of culture and literature as Akhmet Baiturssynov, Roza Baglanova and Mukhtar Auezov.

Gulniza Zhumazhanova, a Kazakh artist, impressed the guests of the event with the performance of kuis, dombra sounds and Kazakh folk songs. The event was also attended by Azerbaijani, Hungarian and Turkish performers.

The guests had an opportunity to taste Kazakh national cuisine, see Kazakh national costumes and get acquainted with the tourism potential of our country.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Turkic speaking states    Kazakhstan   Rukhani Janghyru  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final