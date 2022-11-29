Emannuel Macron welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Élysée Palace

29 November 2022, 14:18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where he was welcomed by President of France Emmanuel Macron, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

After the ceremony, the bilateral talks of the two countries’ leaders began.

Screen from video