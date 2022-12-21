Elon Musk says he will resign as CEO of Twitter after finding successor

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM Elon Musk said Tuesday that he will step down as chief executive officer of Twitter as soon as he finds a successor to take over the position, Anadolu Agency reported.

«I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!» Musk tweeted.

«After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,» he added

Musk's announcement came following an online survey he posted on Twitter in which he asked if he should step down as head of the microblogging and social media platform, which he took over earlier this year in a high-profile $44 billion deal.

«I will abide by the results of this poll,» he said when posting the 12-hour online survey.

Over 17.5 million votes were cast across the world, with a clear majority of 57.5% saying yes versus only 42.5% saying no, according to the results the billionaire announced on Monday.

The poll also followed Musk's swift and apparently erratic decisions to ban and un-ban several reporters from the platform, several of whom were his critics, as well as firing about half of Twitter’s staff and other tumultuous moves that left many questioning if the popular service had any future ahead of it, at least under the current leadership.





Photo:aa.com.tr