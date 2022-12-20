Elon Musk’s poll results are in: He should step down, Twitter voters say

WASHINGRON, D.C. KAZINFORM A Twitter poll created by Elon Musk asking whether he should «step down as head of Twitter» ended early Monday morning with most respondents voting in the affirmative, CNN reports.

Musk had said he would abide by the results of the unscientific poll, which began Sunday evening and concluded with 57.5% voting yes, 42.5% voting no.

More than 17 million votes were cast in the informal referendum on his chaotic leadership of Twitter, which has been marked by mass layoffs, the replatforming of suspended accounts that had violated Twitter’s rules, the suspension of journalists who cover him and whiplash policy changes made and reversed in real time

Musk did not immediately react to the outcome of the vote.

Hours before launching the poll, Musk was publicly criticized even by some former supporters in the tech industry for a controversial new policy that had banned links to certain other social media platforms. The policy was deleted less than 24 hours after its introduction. Musk also said that «going forward,» he would poll Twitter’s users to let them decide on policy changes.





Photo: aa.com.tr



